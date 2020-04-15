CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCLP shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,088. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

