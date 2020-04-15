CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $49.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $34,126.85 and $49.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.02762965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00222445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 273,257,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,674,702 tokens. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

