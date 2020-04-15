Critical Review: Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) vs. Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -23.55% -657.65% -24.66% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Key Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.09 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.01 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Key Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions beats Key Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

