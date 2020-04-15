Critical Contrast: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) vs. CrowdGather (NASDAQ:CRWG)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CrowdGather and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Inovalon 1.13% 9.12% 3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $160,000.00 0.90 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 4.05 $7.78 million $0.41 40.93

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Volatility and Risk

CrowdGather has a beta of -2.34, meaning that its share price is 334% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CrowdGather and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43

Inovalon has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

Inovalon beats CrowdGather on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

