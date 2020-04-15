Critical Comparison: Chewy (CHWY) & Its Rivals

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Chewy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Chewy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chewy
|$4.85 billion
|-$252.37 million
|-65.59
|Chewy Competitors
|$15.02 billion
|$456.56 million
|13.85
Profitability
This table compares Chewy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chewy
|-5.21%
|N/A
|-30.54%
|Chewy Competitors
|-10.74%
|-19.03%
|-6.99%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
47.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Chewy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chewy
|0
|3
|11
|0
|2.79
|Chewy Competitors
|263
|955
|2683
|90
|2.65
Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Chewy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Chewy rivals beat Chewy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.
