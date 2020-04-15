Critical Analysis: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.2% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 27.38% 12.49% 1.49% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 28.49% 11.08% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Farmers National Banc and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $130.59 million 2.45 $35.76 million $1.29 8.74 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 2.70 $98.74 million $2.01 9.04

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Farmers National Banc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

