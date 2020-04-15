Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.33. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 57,076 shares traded.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 235,959 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 597,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 498,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 377,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 228,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

