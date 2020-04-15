Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$1.00 price target from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.69.

TSE CPG traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.30. 10,650,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $754.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.29.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

