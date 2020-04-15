Credit Suisse Group Upgrades PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) to Outperform

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SMNUF opened at $0.04 on Monday.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Featured Article: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.