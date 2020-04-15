Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Outperform

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.61.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN opened at $56.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.