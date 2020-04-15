Credit Suisse Group Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $33.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

