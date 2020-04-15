Cream (CRM) Trading Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Cream has a market cap of $27,051.90 and $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.01062292 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00230792 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007613 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054362 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

