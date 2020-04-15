CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 497 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 8,388,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

