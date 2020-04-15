CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,959,000 after acquiring an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.88. 5,606,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.