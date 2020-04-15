CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. 11,592,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,375,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Argus cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

