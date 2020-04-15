CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,293,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

