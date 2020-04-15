CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

NYSE BA traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. 33,726,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.70. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

