CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.13. 11,044,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

