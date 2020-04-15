CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,924,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

