CRA Financial Services LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.03. 1,652,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,397. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

