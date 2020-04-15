CRA Financial Services LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.37.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.11. 3,806,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,106,971 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

