CRA Financial Services LLC Has $423,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. 3,317,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,931. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

