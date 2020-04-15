CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $51.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,269.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

