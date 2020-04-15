CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 22,859,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

