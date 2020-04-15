CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 6,180 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

BAC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,686,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

