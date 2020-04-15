CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 138.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 3,716,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

