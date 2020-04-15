CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,733 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. 14,792,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

