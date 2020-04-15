CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Shares of HD stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $221.59. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

