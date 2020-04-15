CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,925,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

