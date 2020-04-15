Covesting (COV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $36,700.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Covesting has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02768459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00222888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

