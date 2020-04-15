Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,813. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.