Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.83. 8,103,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

