Courage Miller Partners LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 318,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

