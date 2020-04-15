Courage Miller Partners LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 1,123,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

