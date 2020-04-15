Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. 21,577,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,938,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.