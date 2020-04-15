Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Up to $157.00

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.00, but opened at $157.00. Coupa Software shares last traded at $158.40, with a volume of 87,277 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,587 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,502. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,196,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

