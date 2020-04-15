Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.29. Coty shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 171,769 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $4,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Coty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $42,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

