Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

COST traded up $14.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.14. 4,250,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.