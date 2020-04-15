Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $310.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.64 and a 200 day moving average of $299.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

