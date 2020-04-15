Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Shares of COST stock traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $310.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.64 and a 200 day moving average of $299.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
