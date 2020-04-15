Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Decreased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $310.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

