Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $446.28 million and $143.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00034779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054417 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.40 or 1.00017877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

