Cortexyme (CRTX) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cortexyme to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A -$36.98 million -22.21 Cortexyme Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.84

Cortexyme’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Competitors 1310 3896 7888 359 2.54

Cortexyme currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.52%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.93%. Given Cortexyme’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -43.38% -31.36% Cortexyme Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Summary

Cortexyme competitors beat Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

