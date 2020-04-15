Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,991 shares during the quarter. Timken accounts for 8.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Timken worth $887,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKR traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 71,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,883. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

