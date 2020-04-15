Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,509,000. Portland General Electric comprises 7.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,665,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 349,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,124. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

