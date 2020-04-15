Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Takes $749.40 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,193,259 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,397,000. R1 RCM comprises about 7.4% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,299 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 62,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46. R1 RCM Inc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.