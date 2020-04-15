Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 91,677 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,677 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Lumentum worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 29,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $61,860,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $5,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,518. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.