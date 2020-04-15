Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 50,190 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,190 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 1.05% of ICF International worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ICF International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICF International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,956,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 10,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICF International Inc has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

