Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 38,467 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,467 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.3% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $337,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $93.66. 420,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

