Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,262.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,212.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

