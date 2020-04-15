Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 162,768 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,768 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Element Solutions worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 192,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

